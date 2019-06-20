Shirley Bonnell



Cambridge -



Shirley L. Bonnell, left her Earthly surroundings to go home with the Lord on June 15th, 2019, surrounded by three generations of her loving family at the age of 95 years, 9 months, and 4 days.



Shirley's funeral arrangements are entrusted to her son Jack and grandson Kenneth, Funeral Directors with DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home 56 South 5th Street, Zanesville, OH 43701, where calling hours will be held Friday June 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.



Additional calling hours will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday June 22, 2019 at Beckett Avenue Methodist Church, 1401 Beckett Ave, Cambridge, OH 43725, where services will take place at 1:00 PM with Pastor Mark Slay officiating. Burial will follow at Northwood Cemetery, where Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Guernsey County or The Gideons International.



To sign the online guestbook or to read the full obituary please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com Published in the Times Recorder on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary