DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Beckett Avenue Methodist Church
1401 Beckett Ave
Cambridge, OH
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Beckett Avenue Methodist Church
1401 Beckett Ave
Cambridge, OH
Shirley Bonnell Obituary
Shirley Bonnell

Cambridge -

Shirley L. Bonnell, left her Earthly surroundings to go home with the Lord on June 15th, 2019, surrounded by three generations of her loving family at the age of 95 years, 9 months, and 4 days.

Shirley's funeral arrangements are entrusted to her son Jack and grandson Kenneth, Funeral Directors with DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home 56 South 5th Street, Zanesville, OH 43701, where calling hours will be held Friday June 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Additional calling hours will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday June 22, 2019 at Beckett Avenue Methodist Church, 1401 Beckett Ave, Cambridge, OH 43725, where services will take place at 1:00 PM with Pastor Mark Slay officiating. Burial will follow at Northwood Cemetery, where Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Guernsey County or The Gideons International.

To sign the online guestbook or to read the full obituary please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 20, 2019
