|
|
Shirley Diane Willey
Zanesville - Shirley Diane Willey, 63, of Zanesville, passed away Sat. May 23, 2020 at her residence. She was born on April 13, 1957 in Zanesville. She retired from Starfire gas station after ten years of service. She was a member of South Zanesville United Methodist Church. She is survived by her mother Nancy Willey. Five brothers Daniel, Rickey, Jeffrey, Kenneth, and Roger Willey. One sister Peggy Kildow. Numerous nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews..
She was preceded in death by her father Harold Willey. One brother Gary Willey. One nephew Luke Willey. Private services will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home with burial to follow in Wesley Union Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 24 to May 25, 2020