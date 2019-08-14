Services
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
1937 - 2019
Shirley Hannum Obituary
Shirley Hannum

Zanesville - Shirley A. Hannum, 81, of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord on Monday August 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on November 18, 1937 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Cleo and Mae (Cornell) Barker. She was a devoted wife, mother and committed Christian. She gave her life for the cause of others, always putting others before herself. Mom desired to meet Jesus in paradise and she looked forward to seeing his face, to eat the fruit of the tree by the still waters, and to hold and rock the sweet babies in her arms. Mom will be deeply missed by her family and those who loved her.

She is survived by her three children Shan (Renee) Hannum, Terry (Malinda) Hannum, and Clay (Karen) Hannum. 26 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One sister Linda (Barker) McLaughlin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Larry Hannum, three brothers Carl, William and Marcell Barker, and one sister Emma Jean (Barker) Meredith.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Thur. August 15, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday August 16, 2019 with her son Clay Hannum officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 14, 2019
