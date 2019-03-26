Services
Zanesville - Shirley Hockingberry, 81 passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House. She was born April 12, 1937 in Zanesville to the late Arthur and Della Harrop Baldwin. She was retired from Zanesville Day Nursery, where she worked as a cook. She loved to cook and bake for her family. Shirley enjoyed working in her flowers and spending time with her family, friends and grandchildren.

She is survived by four children: Steve B. (Patricia) Hockingberry, Mark A. Hockingberry, Brian K. Hockingberry and Lisa M. (Jay) Kenney; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Benny C. Hockingberry, who died February 27, 1987; four sisters; Mary Few, June Smith, Louise Drumage and Erma Dunlap and three brothers: James A. Baldwin, William R. Baldwin and Herman Baldwin.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Genesis Hospice Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

Private family services will be held with Martin Scott officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family.

Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 26, 2019
