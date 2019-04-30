|
Shirley Jean Harper
Zanesville - Shirley Jean Harper, 75 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at her residence on April 27, 2019.
Shirley was born in Cannelville on March 18, 1944. She is the daughter of the late Merle and Marguerite (Prescott) Taylor. Shirley was a member of Eagle #503, American Legion Post #29 and she enjoyed playing cards.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 51 years, Rollin Harper, whom she married January 20, 1968; her children, Karla (Byron) Slater, Lisa (Edward) Hutchison, Ronda Whitt and Kelly (Barbara) Harper; her grandchildren, Tiffany (Joe) DiVincenzo, Ryan Galusha, Scott Slater, Eric (Valiena) Slater, Brittany Linger, Kayla (Brandon) Baker, Kelly "K.J." Harper and Kendall Harper; six great grandchildren, Roza, Trenton, Addison, Hannah, Jaxon and Braxton, two sisters, Rosie Good, Darla (Joseph) Gatten; and three brothers, Merle (Dora) Taylor, Mike (Sue) Taylor and Gary Taylor.
In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her brothers, Gene, James, Dickie, Ronnie and Randy Taylor and her sisters, Peggy Kimble, Maxine Taylor, Madge Trout, Gladys May, Irene Bronkar, and Janie Fusner.
Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours 5 to 7 pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 7 pm with Pastor Steve Harrop officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 30, 2019