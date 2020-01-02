|
|
Shirley L. Tracey
Zanesville - Shirley L. Tracey, 80, of Zanesville, died at 2:02 A.M. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at The Oaks at Northpointe, Zanesville. She was born February 13, 1939, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late William P. Willison and Leona Twiggs Willison Crumbaker. She worked at the ODC Nursing Home, Zanesville City Schools and was a hostess at McDonalds. Shirley was a member of North Terrace Church of Christ and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by five daughters, Saundra (Jim) Fraunfelter; Kathy (Jeff) Himmelspach, Nancy Tracey, Connie (Alan) Hess, and Amy (Dan) Flowers; eight grandchildren, Brian (Lindsay Loch) Fraunfelter and Steve (Tashia) Fraunfelter, Chris Himmelspach, and Karlye (Josh) Starrett, Paige Tracey, Richard (Stephanie) Bowen, and Chase (Heaven Dooley) Flowers and Marlee (Chris) Wilson; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Raymond (Joyce) Willison; a sister, Joan Summers; many nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. Tracey who died November 28, 1985 and a step-father, Forrest Crumbaker.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, January 6, 2020, with Mr. William L. Meaige officiating. She will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery, Zanesville.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020