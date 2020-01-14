Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley L. Wilkins

Zanesville - Shirley Louise Wilkins, 80 passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born April 2, 1939 in Norway, WV to the late Clarence and Ina Mae Wilson. She was employed for 33 years at Essex Wire/United Technologies.

Shirley is survived by a son Jeffrey (Priya) Wilkins; two grandchildren: Gigi Gabrielle Wilkins and Galin Sterling of Sydney, Australia; siblings: Bernice (Larry) Rota, Bernard (Rhonda) Wilson, Otto (PeeWee) Wilson, Richard (Kimberly) Wilson, Wanda (Donnie) Barnes, Connie Rota, Iva Ann Ecikels, Bill (Brenda) Wilson, Joe (Debbie) Wilson, Aretta (Terry) Barker, Claude Ray (Holly) Wilson, Audrey White, Edna Kropp, Jeanie Green and Judy (Eddie) Holcomb; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Floyd L. Wilkins; a son Jamie Lynn Wilkins; a brother Clarence Wilson Jr. and a sister Delores Ferrell.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Calling hours will be held 12 to 2PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Cremation will follow

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
