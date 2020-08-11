1/1
Shirley Lou Robinson
1928 - 2020
Shirley Lou Robinson

NEWARK - Shirley Lou Robinson, 92, of Newark passed away at Middleton in Granville on July 10, 2020. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on January 18, 1928 to the late James A. and Jean K. (Kilpatrick) Swick.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Newark. She enjoyed playing the piano, collecting and decorating with antiques and especially loved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. Shirley was selfless, would help anyone in need and will be missed by everyone that knew her.

Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Rev. Carl R. Robinson, whom she married August 3, 1947; children, Barbara Robinson, James (Marilyn) Robinson and David (Patty) Robinson; sister, Carol Perkins; grandchildren, Jim (Shelly) Robinson, Andrew Fultz and Russell Gressner; great grandchildren, Kylie Fultz, Chase Robinson and Grace Robinson; niece, Ann Perkins; and nephew, Todd Perkins.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Shirley or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Shirley and her family.






Published in Times Recorder & Advocate from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
