Services
Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
(740) 826-4318
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Maranatha Bible Church
2400 Chandlersville Road
Zanesville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Maranatha Bible Church
2400 Chandlersville Road
Zanesville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Matheney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley "Joan" Matheney


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley "Joan" Matheney Obituary
Shirley "Joan" Matheney

New Concord - Shirley "Joan" Matheney, 82, of New Concord, was called home by her Lord on June 12, 2019.

She became a Christian at the age of 31, by accepting Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She believed the King James Bible was the infallible Word of God, and she attended the Maranatha Bible Church. She was an amazing mother and friend.

Joan was born in Ava, Ohio on June 21, 1936. She is the daughter of the late John and Hazel Bell (Gillespie) Huston. She had been employed by the Ohio Bell Telephone Co., Bethesda Hospital, Chapman Pharmacy, and in more recent years, she worked in Home Health Care. Joan loved spending time with her family and friends, and she enjoyed crocheting in her spare time.

Joan is survived by her four children, Timothy A. (Marsha) Matheney of New Concord, Thomas Richard (Brenda) Matheney of New Concord, John Eric (Wendy) Matheney of Norwich and Christine Ann Matheney of New Concord; nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; and her one brother, Larry Edward (Edna) Huston of Chandlersville.

In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her brother Charles "Bill" Huston and two infant brothers.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Joan's name to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

Friends and loved ones may call Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 1 to 2 pm at the Maranatha Bible Church, 2400 Chandlersville Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm with Pastor Chris Brown and Phil Walker officiating. She will be laid to rest in Cumberland Cemetery.

www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now