Shirley "Joan" Matheney
New Concord - Shirley "Joan" Matheney, 82, of New Concord, was called home by her Lord on June 12, 2019.
She became a Christian at the age of 31, by accepting Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She believed the King James Bible was the infallible Word of God, and she attended the Maranatha Bible Church. She was an amazing mother and friend.
Joan was born in Ava, Ohio on June 21, 1936. She is the daughter of the late John and Hazel Bell (Gillespie) Huston. She had been employed by the Ohio Bell Telephone Co., Bethesda Hospital, Chapman Pharmacy, and in more recent years, she worked in Home Health Care. Joan loved spending time with her family and friends, and she enjoyed crocheting in her spare time.
Joan is survived by her four children, Timothy A. (Marsha) Matheney of New Concord, Thomas Richard (Brenda) Matheney of New Concord, John Eric (Wendy) Matheney of Norwich and Christine Ann Matheney of New Concord; nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; and her one brother, Larry Edward (Edna) Huston of Chandlersville.
In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her brother Charles "Bill" Huston and two infant brothers.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Joan's name to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Friends and loved ones may call Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 1 to 2 pm at the Maranatha Bible Church, 2400 Chandlersville Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm with Pastor Chris Brown and Phil Walker officiating. She will be laid to rest in Cumberland Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 13, 2019