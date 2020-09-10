1/1
Shirley Morrison
Shirley Morrison

Zanesville - Shirley W. Morrison, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born May 6, 1931 in Zanesville to the late Lester and Blanche Bebout Wiegand. Shirley was a member of Central Trinity United Methodist Church and served on the United Methodist Women's Club and the Verla Moore Service Club. She was employed at Shell Point Retirement Community in Fort Myers, Florida and Carol's Hallmark in the Colony Square Mall. She enjoyed college basketball and especially Ohio State basketball.

Surviving are her sons: Mark (Laura) Morrison, Matthew (Jennifer) Morrison and Miles (Stephanie) Morrison; and two grandchildren: Nick Morrison and Jessica Lynn Turner.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Genesis Hospice Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701.

A private graveside service will be held at Zanesville Memorial Park. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the Morrison family.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on Facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
