|
|
Shirley Pape
Dresden - Shirley V. Pape, 84, of Dresden, Ohio died Saturday morning, December 21, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House, Zanesville, Ohio.
Born June 2, 1935 in Dresden she was a daughter of the late George Wayne and Betty V. (Cullins) Davis. Her mother died when Shirley was very young and she was raised by her maternal grandparents, J. Ernest and H. Odessa "Dessie" Cullins. Following high school she attended Meredith Business College of Zanesville. She retired in 2000 from the Longaberger Company where she worked in the Human Resources department for twenty years.
Shirley was very active in our local community. She was a lifetime member of the Dresden United Methodist Church and was active in the Kid's Hope program at the church. For many years she was a Girl Scout leader. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was responsible for, and spearheaded the committee to build, the Veterans Memorial at Dresden Cemetery. Shirley was also honored by the community by being named as a Dresden Homecoming Parade Grand Marshall. She enjoyed sending cards to people, cooking, sewing and crocheting.
Surviving are two sons, Mark I. (Jodi) Pape and Jeffery A. (Tammi) Pape, both of Dresden; two daughters, Tamara Jean Miller of Groesbeck, Texas and Vicki Rae Pape of Cocoa, Florida; nine grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Perry C. Pape, whom she married October 20, 1954 and who died August 31, 1987; a brother, John W. Davis; a half-brother, Mick Davis; a half-sister Mary Jo Lacey and a step-sister, Jeanette Meadows.
Calling hours will be 4pm to 6pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be 10:00am Friday, January 3, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Richard Purvis officiating. Burial will be in Dresden Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dresden Volunteer Fire Department, Post Office Box 687, Dresden, Ohio 43821.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019