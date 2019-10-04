|
Shirley Perrine
Zanesville - Shirley (MacDonald) Perrine, 84 passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Zanesville, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born October 16, 1934 in Quincy, MA to the late Harold and Mildred (Nowe) MacDonald.
Shirley was a well-known artist in and around the Zanesville area. Shirley began drawing at a young age and wanted to be a fashion design artist. Later she found she loved to paint. She started with oils, then watercolor and acrylic. Shirley was a founding member of the South Eastern Ohio Watermedia Society (SEOWS) in 1977, a longtime member of the ZAAP Art Gallery, where she displayed and participated in the First Friday art walks, and she was also a member of ARTCOZ. She has won many awards for her paintings and Shirley was a member of the Zanesville Art Museum for many years with her paintings in a permanent collection at the museum.
Shirley always lived life to its fullest. She loved to read, travel, spend time with family and friends and of course paint.
Shirley is survived by her husband Robert Perrine, whom she married on September 21, 1984.
Left to honor Shirley are her son John (Cathy) Bowen of Nashport; her daughter Patty (Jack) Miller of Crystal River, FL; her step children: Margie Perrine of Cincinnati and Charles Perrine of Zanesville; her grandchildren: Ryan Stettler, Joel Stettler, Jessica (Zac) Tonnis, Christopher Bowen, Carrie (Jay) Campbell and Catie Wambaugh; sisters: Mary Bonfiglioli and Geri Lounge; brothers: David MacDonald, Paul MacDonald and Gene MacDonald; and close friends: Marsha Miller and Debbie Beckert.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a daughter Kathy Bowen; a son Gregory Bowen; and brothers; Gregory MacDonald and Raymond MacDonald.
Friends may call from 11AM until time of service at 1PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11AM until time of service at 1PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019