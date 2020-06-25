Shirley Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Smith

Lake Wylie - Shirley Ann Smith, 85 of Lake Wylie died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Hospice of Piedmont.

She was born July 12, 1934 in Zanesville, daughter of Ernest R. Thomas and Mary M. Deitrick Thomas.

Shirley was a graduate of Lash High School and a member of First Christian Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Shannan Hearne of Lexington, NC; three granddaughters, Haydan Smith of Denver, CO, Hanna (Robert) Koliha of Greensboro, NC and Heidi Hearne of Clover, SC. Shirley was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Thomas R. Smith; aunts, Marian and Sylvia Thomas; siblings, Virginia Mattingly, Martha Stemm, Larry Thomas & William Thomas.

A private funeral service at First Christian Church Zanesville, OH & burial at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery will be later.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Muskingum County Animal Shelter, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, OH 43701 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 227262.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Shirley's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved