Shirley "Shirlee" Thompson
Zanesville - Shirley Thorne Thompson of Zanesville died peacefully Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. Shirley was born on May 11, 1927, in Collinsville, IL, the daughter of James T. Thorne and Stella B. Thorne.
Shirley was a former member of Grace United Methodist Church, a graduate of Zanesville High School, and she attended The Ohio State University where she was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. She married her high school sweetheart, John R. "Dick" Thompson in 1947 and celebrated 60 years together before Dick's death in 2007. Shirley left college to marry and work to help her husband finish college and became a 'stay at home' mom until her four children were almost grown. Shirley then delighted in her career as a real estate agent in the Zanesville area for over 40 years where she made many friends of clients, customers and co-workers. In addition to real estate, Shirley was also an exceptional tailor and seamstress who created everything from her daughter's, Vicki, wedding and bridesmaid dresses, 60's and 70's Vogue fashion, prom dresses and formal wear, men's suits and sport coats, upholstered sofas to VW Bug seat covers, formal draperies and curtains, and she looked forward to creating personal Christmas stockings for all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Shirley was a former member of the Green Thumb Garden Club, the Zanesville Museum of Art Beaux Arts Club and the Zanesville Country Club. Shirley loved traveling, golfing, gardening, sewing, reading, playing bridge, and she thoroughly enjoyed her time fishing (for northern pike, bass, walleye and the elusive musky) and vacationing with family and friends in the waters of Georgian Bay, Ontario. She was a cherished and loving mother and sister, a loyal friend and a dedicated professional who won the hearts of everyone she met with her bright personality and kind spirit.
Shirley is survived by two of her four children: Jeffrey B. Thompson of Zanesville, Jana T. Leech (Spencer) of Annapolis, MD, her brother, James H. Thorne (Sue) of Zanesville, eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, her children Victoria T. Baker and Stephen T. Thompson and her granddaughter, Kerri R. Thompson.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 to Noon on Saturday, August 31 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Avenue, Zanesville. A memorial service will follow at Noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice at 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH, 43701 or the Helen Purcell Foundation at 1854 Norwood Blvd., Zanesville, OH, 43701, www.helenpurcell.org.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Shirley's family, please visit: www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 25, 2019