Zanesville - Shirley M. (Holdren) Winters, 89, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at 7:11 P.M. at her home. She was born April 3, 1930 in Zanesville, to the late Harold M. and Edna M. (Sims) Holdren. She was graciously escorted by her angles into the eternal life with our Lord Jesus Christ. Shirley was a spirit filled Christian by faith and was a loving mother and grandmother. Her family was her joy and peace on earth.



She is survived by her three sons, Eric (Samantha) J. Winters, Richard M. (Patti) Winters, and Randy G. Winters; a daughter, Denise E. (BJ Jones) Winters; eight grandchildren, Levi Winters, James (Eden) Moore, John (Susan) Winters, Andrea (Rob) Cardinal, Brian (Pam) Winters, Krissy (Robin) Mitchell, Erica (Justin) Unger and David Winters; a step granddaughter, Brandi Bintz; sixteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two sisters, Rita Milgrim and Jane Kaiser; a grandson, Joshua Winters; and a nephew, David Kasier.



Friends and Call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE ZANESVILLE, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, July 1, 2019 with Rev. Lee Tucci officiating. She will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park, Zanesville.



Published in the Times Recorder on June 30, 2019