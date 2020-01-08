|
|
Sidney A. Stiers
South Zanesville - Sidney A. Stiers, 76, of South Zanesville, died at 12:53 P.M. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at his home, in his favorite recliner, surrounded by family and friends. He was born February 13, 1943, in Zanesville, a son of the late Alexander and Cleda Quimby Stiers. He was the owner operator of Stiers Countertop Sales for forty three years, a member of Coburn United Methodist Church, and a member of Eagles Lodge #302. Sidney enjoyed watching his grandchildren playing sports and spending time with his family. He also liked watching Ohio State Football and Basketball.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Sandra Wilson Stiers, who he married October 2, 1962; two daughters, Tammy (Robby) Edwards and Tina (Troy) Edwards; a son, Gregory (Deborah) Stiers; five grandchildren, Alex (Andrea) Edwards, Carly Edwards-Large, Abby Edwards, Casey Nicodemus-Stiers, and Quinn Nicodemus-Stiers; a great-granddaughter, Mila Large and another great-grandchild on the way; two sisters, Carolyn (Nelson) Lanning and Kay (Bernard) Wheeler; three brothers-in-law, Steve Wilson, Jeffery (Shari) Wilson, and Daniel Wilson; and three sisters-in-law, Janet Felt, Karen (Richard) DeVolld, and Kimberly (Scott) McDonald.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Bonnie Roush, and a sister-in-law, Martha Wilson.
Friends and family may call from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020