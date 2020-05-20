|
Dr. Sidney Girsh
Zanesville - Dr. Sidney S. Girsh, 87 of Zanesville, Ohio died 5:15 AM Monday May 18th , 2020 at SharonBrooke Assisted Living. Born July 11, 1932 he was the son of the late Harry and Bessy (Schecter) Girsh. Sidney was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania & Jefferson Medical College & dedicated his life to family and pathology. Sidney enjoyed the ocean, reading, researching, and spending time with family.
Sidney was a member of the Zanesville Rotary and a Shriner.
Surviving is his loving wife of 46 years, Darleen M. (Marcus) Girsh whom he married August 27, 1974; two daughters Amy (Todd) Gibson, and Tammy (Derrick) Hanby; grandchildren, Brennan, Oliver, Sydney, and Madelyn; also surviving, a sister, Evelyn (Dr. Leon) Zeitzer, sister-in law Annette, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Leonard Girsh.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of SharonBrooke Assisted Living and Hospice of Central Ohio for their care and to their friends and family for their love and support.
Family will receive friends at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday May 26th with private graveside service at Beth Abraham Cemetery. PLEASE NOTE: Social distancing protocol will be strictly observed at all times of visitation, service & burial. The family is asking visitors to please bring their own PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) if they feel they need it.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 20 to May 24, 2020