|
|
Sona F. Marshall
Roseville - Sona F. Marshall went to be with the Lord, Saturday January 18, 2020 at the Oaks at Bethesda. She was born on December 4, 1928 in Roseville to the late John and Dorothy (Weaver) Garrett. Sona was a life-long resident of Roseville, where she graduated with the class of 1946 and was known as a fantastic cook and baker. People raved about her Red Devil's Food cake and looked forward to receiving one. She was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Roseville, Roseville American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Rose Mother's Club. Sona was an avid sports fan, mainly the Ohio State Buckeyes, working crossword puzzles and had an immense love for dogs, especially her canine companion, Maddy. Over the years, she was a caregiver for several friends and family members. She is survived by her son, Rick (Cindy) Marshall of Zanesville; granddaughter, Dr. Lisa Marshall of New Concord; sister, Lib Tyson of Hebron; brother, Charles (Loretta) Garrett of Kansas City, Kansas; sister-in-law, Mary Garrett of Westerville and several nieces and nephews. Sona was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ralph Marshall; daughter, Becky Marshall; sisters, Leanna Ferguson and Phyllis DeWolf; and brother, Bob Garrett. Calling hours will be held Wednesday January 22, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville, where family and friends are invited to gather from 12pm leading up to the time of service at 1pm on Thursday January 23, 2020 with Martin E. Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. You may sign the online register book or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020