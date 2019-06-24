|
Sondra K Harris
Zanesville - Sondra K. Harris, 72, of Zanesville, died at 12:50 p.m., on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 25, 1947, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late John W. and Lula F. Jones Harris. Sondra retired from Ludowici Roof Tile after 10 years of service.
Surviving are two sisters, Linda Gheen and Patricia Lynn; two brothers, John (Helen) Harris and Fred Harris; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Harris.
Private family services will be held followed by a cremation.
BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, has been entrusted with all arrangements.
To send a note of condolence, visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 24, 2019