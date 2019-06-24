Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Resources
More Obituaries for Sondra Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sondra K. Harris


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sondra K. Harris Obituary
Sondra K Harris

Zanesville - Sondra K. Harris, 72, of Zanesville, died at 12:50 p.m., on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 25, 1947, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late John W. and Lula F. Jones Harris. Sondra retired from Ludowici Roof Tile after 10 years of service.

Surviving are two sisters, Linda Gheen and Patricia Lynn; two brothers, John (Helen) Harris and Fred Harris; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Harris.

Private family services will be held followed by a cremation.

BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, the area's only funeral home owned crematory, has been entrusted with all arrangements.

To send a note of condolence, visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at 740-452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now