SSGT Arthur Edwin Myers
Dresden - SSGT Arthur E. Myers, 28, of Zanesville was killed on January 21, 1944 when his aircraft crashed off of Betio Island, Tarawa Atoll, Gilbert Island (now part of Republic of Kiribati). His remains were sent for burial in Dresden Cemetery, Dresden, Ohio in 1947.
SSGT Myers was born May 11, 1915 and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces on November 22, 1941. He was eventually assigned to the 38th Bombardment Squadron, 30th Bombardment Group. As a member of this Squadron SSGT Myers served as an armorer gunner of a B-24J. In 2017 there was the discovery of coffins buried and that there were additional remains comprising of SSGT Arthur Myers found. They have been processed and sent back to Zanesville, Ohio to be buried on his grave in Dresden Cemetery, Dresden, Ohio.
Surviving are a nephew, Michael Passwater of CA; nine nieces, Donna Whiting of New Franklin, Ohio, Patricia Overell, Nancy Noe, Debra Ford, Darlene Scheidler all of CA, Patricia Mumea of UT, Peggy McCormick of TX, Lynn Howard of ID, and Georganne Dunfee of CO; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral procession will leave BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, at 12:40 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 for a graveside service at Dresden Cemetery, Dresden, Ohio with Rev. Andrew Wilson officiating. Full Military Honors will be presented by the United States Army with assistance of the VFW George Selsam Post 1058, Zanesville American Legion Post 29, and Dresden American Legion Post 399.
