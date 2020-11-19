1/1
Ssgt Arthur Edwin Myers
1915 - 1944
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ssgt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SSGT Arthur Edwin Myers

Dresden - SSGT Arthur E. Myers, 28, of Zanesville was killed on January 21, 1944 when his aircraft crashed off of Betio Island, Tarawa Atoll, Gilbert Island (now part of Republic of Kiribati). His remains were sent for burial in Dresden Cemetery, Dresden, Ohio in 1947.

SSGT Myers was born May 11, 1915 and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces on November 22, 1941. He was eventually assigned to the 38th Bombardment Squadron, 30th Bombardment Group. As a member of this Squadron SSGT Myers served as an armorer gunner of a B-24J. In 2017 there was the discovery of coffins buried and that there were additional remains comprising of SSGT Arthur Myers found. They have been processed and sent back to Zanesville, Ohio to be buried on his grave in Dresden Cemetery, Dresden, Ohio.

Surviving are a nephew, Michael Passwater of CA; nine nieces, Donna Whiting of New Franklin, Ohio, Patricia Overell, Nancy Noe, Debra Ford, Darlene Scheidler all of CA, Patricia Mumea of UT, Peggy McCormick of TX, Lynn Howard of ID, and Georganne Dunfee of CO; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral procession will leave BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, at 12:40 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 for a graveside service at Dresden Cemetery, Dresden, Ohio with Rev. Andrew Wilson officiating. Full Military Honors will be presented by the United States Army with assistance of the VFW George Selsam Post 1058, Zanesville American Legion Post 29, and Dresden American Legion Post 399.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com or follow us on Facebook.

BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE is honored to care for SSGT Arthur Myers and his family.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Funeral
12:30 PM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Graveside service
Dresden Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved