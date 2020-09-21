Staci Burrell

Staci BurrellZanesville - Staci E. Burrell, 51, of Zanesville, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Staci was born March 27, 1969 to the late Pricilla Edwards and E. Eugene Burrell. In addition to her parents, Staci is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Oscar and Hortense Edwards; her paternal grandparents, Roosevelt and Lillian Leona Burrell; brother, Maurice Burrell; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.Staci leaves to cherish her memory, her significant other and companion of many years, Joseph Norris; her brothers, Eugene (Erica) Evans, Lamont Burrell, Brian Evans, Terry "Boobs" Norman and Criag "T.D." (Christy) Norman; step-children, Jessica VanDyne, Joseph, Destiny and Jamal Norris; several grandchildren, including her newest grandbaby, Oceana McCabe; aunts, Patricia Edwards, Martha Norman and Cynthia Draughn; Pricilla's significant other of many years, John R. Goins; special friends, Cheri Adams, Antoniette "Squeaky" Edwards, Janet "Na" Carper, Christy Kirkbride, Shala Bordley, Heidi Palmer, Tara Bonner, Kim Smith, Michelle Rush and Starla Churchill; as a well as a host of many cousins, other family members and friends.Staci was a staff member at Adam's Lane Care Center in Zanesville. In her free time, she often stayed home enjoying Joe's company. They enjoyed activities such as watching movies and TV shows, as well as playing cards. Staci also enjoyed her outings with her girlfriends. They often shared trips to the farmer's market. She was a loving woman who will be missed by all who knew her.You may call on the family Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. Staci will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, next to her mother. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.