Stanley Eugene Williams, Sr.
Zanesville - Stanley Eugene Williams, Sr. went to be with his Lord on Friday September 20, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville Ohio.
Stan was born on August 30th, 1930 to the late John and Louise (Bussey) Williams. He grew up in Glenford Ohio and graduated from Glenford High School. He grew up on his family farm and was very proud of his farming heritage. He retired from McGraw-Edison and also worked as a custodian for the Lemon Bay School District in Englewood Florida. He faithfully attended Meadow Farm Church. Stan loved watching sporting events, especially the Maysville Panthers, Lemon Bay Manta Rays, the Cincinnati Reds and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Coaching was another passion of his as he loved coaching young people in not only a sport, but on how to be a better person. He loved spending the winter months in Englewood Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Clossman) Williams, two sons, Jeffrey (Mary) Williams of Columbus and Stanley Williams Jr. of Zanesville; two daughters, Dianna (John) Finnigan of Kettering Ohio and Gale Williams-Thompson of Marysville Ohio; two step-sons Pat (Candie) Gill and Jay (Karen) Gill of Zanesville, and two step-daughters, Bethany (Rick) Campbell and Dianne Gill of Zanesville. He has numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Becky Sue Williams, a granddaughter Katie Williams, two brothers Charles Williams and Robert Williams and a sister Dorothy (Williams) Cook. He was also preceded in death by the mother of his children, Shirley (Hinkston) Williams.
No viewing will be held but a memorial service will be held at Meadow Farm Church on Friday Sept. 27, 2019 at 11:00 am led by Pastor Dean Cole where friends may call from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. A private interment will be held at Memorial Park in Zanesville Ohio.
The family has requested that donations be made to Genesis Morrison House or Meadow Farm Church in Stanley's name in lieu of flowers.
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home is overseeing the arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 22, 2019