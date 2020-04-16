Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Morse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Morse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Morse Obituary
Stanley Morse

Stanley Morse, age 88, passed away April 11, 2020 due to complications of Covid19. He was born August 21, 1931 in Geneva, PA., son to the late Rev. George and Mary Myrtle Morse. He had a wonderful and blessed life and was given an amazing gift from God in the form of being a world class jazz trombonist. Music took him around the world, and he was mentor to countless young and aspiring musicians. He devoted his life to Christ, and gave his talents through music as the Minister of Music at Trinity Gospel Temple for over 30 years. Stan was a big man with a big heart, and would literally give the shirt off his back to help a stranger. He lived a life devoted to God and his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia B. (Yancich) Morse, mother of his children; wife Maggie; sisters, Pauline Peterson and Florence Keller.

Stanley is survived by his daughter, Barbara L., Cheryl E. (Debbie Peterson); Stanley L. II; grandchildren, Maryssa M, (Philip Geronimo), David M. Riley, and Sydney E. There are no services scheduled as of yet. To send online condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -