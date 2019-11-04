Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
Zanesville - Stanley W. Paskell, 97, of Zanesville, died at 11:18 A.M. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Zanesville. He was born October 19, 1922, in Pike Township, Perry County, a son of the late Arthur and Hazel Dennis Paskell. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during WWII and a member of Norval Park Church of Christ. Stanley was a heavy equipment operator for Muskingum Mining Company.

He is survived by two sons, Danny (Edna M.) Paskell and Troy (Libby) Paskell; two daughters, Sue (Jesse) Embrey and Kathy D. Patton; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn Gallagher.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Marjorie Hinkle Paskell, whom he married March 26, 1940 and died in 1999; and a brother, Charles Paskell.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE the areas only crematory owned by funeral directors. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 7, 2010 at Iliff Cemetery, Crooksville, with Mr. Keith Kress officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Norval Park Church of Christ, 845 Arch Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 or Potter's Children, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green Kentucky 42101.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
