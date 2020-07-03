1/1
Stella Rebecca Collier
Stella Rebecca Collier passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, June 15th, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born on September 28th, 1927, in Shawnee, Ohio, to Adam and Bessie (Craig) Seals. Growing up, she was raised on a farm in New Lexington, Ohio, with her parents and 18 siblings. She met the love of her life, William Collier, and they were married on July 8, 1949. In 1951 they relocated to Ravenna, Ohio, where they raised their family. Stella was a homemaker and loved to cook and bake. She had many hidden talents, including piano playing and singing. She was a compassionate, nurturing, loving wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother. Her happiest moments were spent with her family and her dogs.

Stella's kind loving spirit will be deeply missed by her children William (Denise) Collier, Terry Davis (Terry Millott), Cindy Collier, and Sallie (Andy) Wawrin, 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren, brothers Samuel (Linda) Seals, Raymond Seals, sisters Margaret (Carl) Scott, Judith (Floyd) Downs, Diane (Stanley) Allen, and Pamela (Charles) Downs.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Collier in 2010, her parents Adam and Bessie Seals, brothers William Seals, John Seals, George Seals, Walter Seals, Howard Seals, Carl Seals, Kenneth Seals; her sisters Maxine Griffith, Juanita Seals, Mary Yvonne Seals, Josephine Seals, Marilyn Jean Seals, and step grandson Christopher Wawrin.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Rose's Church in New Lexington, Ohio, on July 11th at Noon. Calling hours will begin one hour prior to the service. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, it is required that everyone attending wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The family would like to thank the staff of Vista Veranda in Ravenna and Brookdale Hospice for their excellent care. Memorial donations may be made to the Portage County APL or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences and memories of Stella may be shared with her family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com




Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
