Stephen Adams

Stephen AdamsRoseville - Stephen F. Adams, 70, of Roseville, passed away at 3:50 a.m. Sunday June 14, 2020 at Genesis Hospital. He was born on January 15, 1950 in Zanesville, a son of the late Stephen and Verna (Harris) Adams. He retired in 2010 from Brockway Glass after 35 years of service. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his family.He is survived by his wife of 50 years Donna Adams. One son Stephen C. (Dani Hall) Adams. One daughter Stacey (Michael Washington) Adams Dillon. Four grandchildren Joshua D. (Kara) Dillon, Matthew R. Dillon, Kayla (Cody) Brenlish, and Kaitlyn Adams (Skylar Novaria). Four great-grandchildren Ayden, Ayva, Asher, and Ella. Five sisters Maureen Williams, Doris Stoops, Audrey Weiser, Carol Carney, and Linda Hasselberger. One brother Earle Adams.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Janet Clark. One nephew Norman Hasselberger. Five brothers-in-law Jack Williams, Rodney Stoops, Danny Clark, John Weiser, and Rick Carney.Private family services will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home with Joshua D. Dillon officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. To sign the online guest book visit