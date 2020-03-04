|
Stephen Cannon
Zanesville - Stephen Lee Cannon, 67, of Zanesville, died at 7:51 P.M. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born August 15, 1952, in Zanesville, a son of the late Ronald and Bettie Luster Cannon. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving during the Vietnam War and was a supervisor for Greer Steel. He was a member of Westwood Baptist Church, enjoyed golfing, and pickle ball. Stephen loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Christine E. Covert Cannon whom he married September 12, 1972; two sons, Bryon (Shannon) Cannon and David (Sarah) Cannon; five grandchildren, Kendyl, Talan, Abbey, Colin, and Toby; and a sister, Linda Bishop; his loving family, extended family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, with Rev. Mark E. Ballmer officiating. He will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville with full Military Honors to be accorded to him by the United States Navy in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
