Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Mahaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen E. Mahaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen E. Mahaney Obituary
Stephen E. Mahaney

Zanesville - Stephen E. Mahaney, 68 passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Genesis Hospital. He was born July 4, 1951 in Farmington, WV to the late Eugene L. and Glenda Faye Moore Mahaney. Stephen enjoyed playing the guitar and spending time with family. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army.

Surviving are three daughters: Molly Noce, Sarah Mahaney and Erin Hunter; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 West Military Road Zanesville, Ohio 43701, has the distinct honor of serving the family.

To send a note of condolence please visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
Download Now