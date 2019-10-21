|
|
Stephen E. Mahaney
Zanesville - Stephen E. Mahaney, 68 passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Genesis Hospital. He was born July 4, 1951 in Farmington, WV to the late Eugene L. and Glenda Faye Moore Mahaney. Stephen enjoyed playing the guitar and spending time with family. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army.
Surviving are three daughters: Molly Noce, Sarah Mahaney and Erin Hunter; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 West Military Road Zanesville, Ohio 43701, has the distinct honor of serving the family.
To send a note of condolence please visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019