|
|
Stephen E. Wilson
Crooksville - Stephen E. Wilson, 63, of Zanesville, passed away Wednesday September 18, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare after a sudden illness. Steve was born September 28, 1955 in New Lexington to the late Linda Wilson Bolyard. Steve lived most of his life in the Crooksville area where he was raised by his late grandparents, Clara and Harold Swinehart. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era where he chose to protect the freedom of his country. Steve worked as shipping manager at P.C.C Airfoils and enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams, the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Cheryl Kozlosky Wilson; children, Chad Wilson, Jennifer (Darren) Burnell, Jeremy Wilson and Jamie (Chad) Embrey; several grandchildren and a great granddaughter on the way; brothers, Donnie (Sandi) Swinehart, Gary (Nanette) Swinehart, Frank (Samuel) Swinehart, Blaine (Carrie) Bolyard and Jim (Jane) Wilson; sisters, Norma (Roger) Leroy, Rita Bolyard, Fontell (Jim) Bolyard, Mary Lou (Bob) Dullinger, Tammy (Rick) McCrary, and Judy (Tom) Hart. He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents; son, Troy Wilson; granddaughter, Rebecca Wescott; brother, Dwayne Swinehart and sister, Thelma Carney. Per his wish, cremation will take place and no services will be held. You may sign the online register book, send a note of support or share your condolences at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 20, 2019