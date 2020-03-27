|
Stephen M. Ellis
Zanesville - Stephen M. Ellis, 67, formerly of Sebring FL and Zanesville, died at 11:26 P.M. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.
A cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date.
BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENEUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO entrusted to all arrangements.
To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
