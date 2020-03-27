Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Stephen M. Ellis

Stephen M. Ellis Obituary
Stephen M. Ellis

Zanesville - Stephen M. Ellis, 67, formerly of Sebring FL and Zanesville, died at 11:26 P.M. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

A cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date.

BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENEUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO entrusted to all arrangements.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
