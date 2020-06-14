Stephen Rathburn
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Rathburn

New Lexington - Stephen Rathburn, 73, of Zaleski, Ohio died at 7:15am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the home of his son in New Lexington, Ohio. Born November 24, 1946 in McArthur, Ohio to the late Max Martin and Mary Alice Bedinghouse Rathburn. Stephen was a jack of all trades, he raised horses and loved to shoot. Survived by his son, Stephen (Megan) Rathburn; daughter, Barbie (Jerry) Clark; brother, Dave (Leila) Rathburn; sister, Carolyn (Mike) Riffle; grandchildren, Jacob Rathburn, Jessica Rathburn, Courtney Rathburn, Devon Clark, Lucas (Rachel) Clark and Isabella Wyrick; great-grandkids, Addison and Leah Rose; niece and nephew, Audra Rathburn and Mike "MJ" Riffle and many special friends. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by an aunt, Katie Wilkins. Calling hours will be held from 10am-12pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Graveside Funeral Service and Burial will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday at Madison Cemetery, Zaleski, Ohio. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Madison Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved