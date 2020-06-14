Stephen Rathburn
New Lexington - Stephen Rathburn, 73, of Zaleski, Ohio died at 7:15am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the home of his son in New Lexington, Ohio. Born November 24, 1946 in McArthur, Ohio to the late Max Martin and Mary Alice Bedinghouse Rathburn. Stephen was a jack of all trades, he raised horses and loved to shoot. Survived by his son, Stephen (Megan) Rathburn; daughter, Barbie (Jerry) Clark; brother, Dave (Leila) Rathburn; sister, Carolyn (Mike) Riffle; grandchildren, Jacob Rathburn, Jessica Rathburn, Courtney Rathburn, Devon Clark, Lucas (Rachel) Clark and Isabella Wyrick; great-grandkids, Addison and Leah Rose; niece and nephew, Audra Rathburn and Mike "MJ" Riffle and many special friends. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by an aunt, Katie Wilkins. Calling hours will be held from 10am-12pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Graveside Funeral Service and Burial will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday at Madison Cemetery, Zaleski, Ohio. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
New Lexington - Stephen Rathburn, 73, of Zaleski, Ohio died at 7:15am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the home of his son in New Lexington, Ohio. Born November 24, 1946 in McArthur, Ohio to the late Max Martin and Mary Alice Bedinghouse Rathburn. Stephen was a jack of all trades, he raised horses and loved to shoot. Survived by his son, Stephen (Megan) Rathburn; daughter, Barbie (Jerry) Clark; brother, Dave (Leila) Rathburn; sister, Carolyn (Mike) Riffle; grandchildren, Jacob Rathburn, Jessica Rathburn, Courtney Rathburn, Devon Clark, Lucas (Rachel) Clark and Isabella Wyrick; great-grandkids, Addison and Leah Rose; niece and nephew, Audra Rathburn and Mike "MJ" Riffle and many special friends. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by an aunt, Katie Wilkins. Calling hours will be held from 10am-12pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Graveside Funeral Service and Burial will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday at Madison Cemetery, Zaleski, Ohio. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.