Stephen Wartenbe
Zanesville - Stephen Allen Wartenbe, age 65, of Zanesville, died peacefully on June 5, 2019, at his home, after a long battle with cancer. A lifelong resident of Zanesville, he is preceded in death by his Mother Carol (Cooper) Smith of Zanesville, and his Father, Virgil Wartenbe of Glenford OH.
He is lovingly remembered and survived by his wife of 29 years, Kay (Doty) Wartenbe; 2 sons, Chase (Kristy) Wartenbe of Blacklick OH, and Joseph Wartenbe of Zanesville; 4 Stepsons, Tonald (Tina) Spinks of Lutz FL, Jon (Terrie) Spinks of Apollo Beach FL, Ronald (Heather) Spinks of Springfield OH, and Zonald (Hollie) Spinks of Land O Lakes FL; 5 grandchildren, Tabitha Spinks, William Spinks, Evan Spinks, Lilly Spinks, and Angelina Spinks; 3 sisters, Christina (David) Rittenhouse of Marysville OH, Kelly Wagner of Zanesville, and Karen (Rob Hail) Hessler of Clintonville OH; and 1 brother, Robert Wartenbe of Lima OH. Stephen also is lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Stephen was a graduate of West Muskingum High School. He was retired from Owens Corning in Newark OH, and a proud member of Local 244 Glass, Molders, Pottery, Plastics & Allied Workers International Union. Forever a BROWNS fan. Per Stephen's wishes, no services will be observed at this time and cremation has been chosen. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 11, 2019