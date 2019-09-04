Services
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Resources
1961 - 2019
Stephon Saunders Obituary
Stephon Ray Saunders, 58, of Nashport, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Stephon was born April 16, 1961 to the late Delbert Saunders and Sarah (Davis) Lee. In addition to his parents, Stephon is also preceded in death by his step-father, Donald Lee; a granddaughter; brother, Barry; mother-in-law, Barbara Goins; father-in-law, Ronnie Simmons; brothers-in-law, Everett and Tony Simmons; and step-sister, Portia Lee.

Stephon leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Teresa Saunders; his children, Rodrick Saunders, Brandon Pletcher, Jordan Pletcher, Roland (Jorge) Saunders-Gonzales, Kenneth (Becky) Mayle, and Jessica (Donald) Mayle; 13 grandchildren; siblings, Delbert (Jodi) Saunders, Terry Saunders, Valerie (Spud) Haile, Timmy (Maymie) Saunders, and Vickie Lee; several step-siblings; sisters-in-law, Teresa Rembert and Liz Tabler; cherished Aunt, Mattie Blake; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Stephon was a veteran of the United States Army. After serving his country, Stephon eventually joined the staff of Fink's Quality Auto where he loved his work detailing the vehicles. He was a member of the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. In his free time, Stephon enjoyed fishing. He loved to make others laugh, and he was good at it. He will be sorely missed.

You may call on the family Friday, September 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services in Zanesville. Cremation will follow. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 4, 2019
Remember
