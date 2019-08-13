|
|
Steve C. Printz
Crooksville - Steven C. Printz, 69, said his last tootaloo on Friday, August 9th surrounded by his family in South Bend Memorial Hospital in Indiana. Steve was born on April 25, 1950 to Donna and James Printz of Perry County, OH. Steve proudly served our country with Company P of the 75th Infantry Ranger Regiment in the United States Army from 1967 to 1973. During his time in the Vietnam War he earned many medals to include the Silver Star, three Bronze Stars, and two Purple Hearts. In Steve's free time he could be found listening to his classic country and oldies music and enjoying a dance or two. He had a passion for reading, especially Dean Koontz and war books. He loved hunting, fishing, NASCAR, Budweiser, and Jack Daniels. He is survived by his children: Stephanie Printz-Jones of Ohio, Rick (Carrie) Printz also of Ohio, Liz Printz of NYC, and Desiree (Bryan) Crosby of MD. His grandchildren: Luke Daily, Lilly Printz, Drew Printz, Samuel Printz, Soren Luther, and Andrew Crosby and one great-grandchild, Carter. His sisters Sheila Bolen of IN, Linda (Tammy) Printz of IN, and his brother James (Nancy) Printz of IN as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Donna and James Printz; grandparents Elizabeth and Stanley Bowen; and his son-in-law, Mark Jones. Calling hours will be ?on Wednesday, August 14th from 2-4pm? and ?6-8pm? at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, OH, where funeral services will be held ?Thursday, August 15th at 11am? with Bryan Crosby officiating. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Crooksville with full military honors presented by the United States Army in conjunction with the Crooksville-Roseville VFW Post 9090. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home or the Gary Sinise Foundation at ?garysinisefoundation.org? or PO Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365 . You may send an online condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 13, 2019