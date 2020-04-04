|
Steven A. Embrey
Crooksville - Steven A. Embrey, 57, of Crooksville, passed away Thursday April 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born on August 11, 1962 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Kenneth Embrey Sr and Dollie Tolley Embrey. Steve was a dedicated firefighter for the City of Zanesville and retired from the department. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing were what he enjoyed doing the most. He was well-known for his mushroom hunting and took pride in supplying people out of state with hundreds of mushrooms yearly. Steve is survived by his siblings, Kenneth (Judith) Embrey Jr of Crooksville, Leura (Carroll) Hale of McConnelsville and April (Randy) Riley of Malta; nieces and nephews, Chad (Jamie) Embrey, Angela (Matt) Thatcher, Erin (Casey) Coffey, Sara Lundell, Misty (Darrin) Carpenter, Matthew (Jessica) Riley, Marcus (Courtney) Riley, Marianna Riley and Daniel Rhinehart, Christopher Head; many great nieces and nephews; stepson, Darren (Betty) Whitehouse; step grandchildren, Megan, Dakota and Alexis Whitehouse; step great grandchild, River May; brothers-in-law, Orville, Pete and Rob Adkins; sisters-in-law, Joyce Grimmitt, Nadine Stack and Terrie Johnson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Burma Adkins Embrey, who passed away January 10, 2020; his parents; sister, Marla Bradley and a niece, Leura Mae Hale. In following with the Covid-19 related recommendations, there will be a public memorial held at a future date once the restrictions are lifted. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020