Steven Gable
Steven Gable

New Lexington - Steven Eugene Gable, 36, of Columbus, Ohio died Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Wilton Manors, Florida. Born July 10, 1984 in Zanesville to Patrick J. Gable and Pamela Sue Klingler Kincaid. Steven was Catholic by faith; a 2002 graduate of Miller High School and a dental assistant. Survived by his father, Patrick J. Gable; mother, Pamela Sue Kincaid; 3 brothers, Joseph Gable, Dillon Kincaid and Kyle Alan Gable; grandparents, Bob and Adelaide Gable; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by a brother, Michael Gable and grandparents, Neville Klingler and Marguerite Gonzalez.Calling hours will be held from 4pm-7pm with Rosary at 6:45pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Saint Rose Catholic Church, corner of North Main and West Water Streets, New Lexington, Ohio with Father Todd Lehigh as celebrant. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewelx.com






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1951
