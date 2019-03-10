|
Steven Launder
Glenford - Steven F. Launder, 56, of McConnelsville, formerly of Glenford, passed away on Fri. March 8, 2019 at Highland Oaks in McConnelsville. He was born on on August 13, 1962 in Zanesville. He was a thriving artist. He is survived by one sister Theresa (Ron) Moore. Two brothers Gene (Kathy) Launder and Mark Launder. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and his artist friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Carolyn (McCrady) Launder. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Mon. March 11, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a..m. Tue. March 12, 2019. Burial will be in Mount Perry Cemetery. To sign the online guest book please visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 10, 2019