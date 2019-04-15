|
Steven Mayle
Chesterhill - Steven Edward Mayle, 70, of Chesterhill, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Steven was born August 26, 1948 to the late Odbert Allen and Iva Lenore (Stevens) Mayle. In addition to his parents, Steven is also preceded in death by brothers, Bruce Mayle and Lowell A. Mayle.
Steven leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 51 years, Barbara Mayle; sister, Jennifer Hill; brother, Mitchell Mayle; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Tony and Marky; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Steven retired from AEP Plant of Beverly, Ohio after years of dedicated service. He loved to spend his free time outdoors, in activities such as hunting and fishing. Steven loved to spend time with his beloved dog, Snoopy. He is sure to be missed.
You may call on the family Tuesday, April 16, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 12 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Burrell Funeral Services is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 15, 2019