Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
More Obituaries for Steven McLaurin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven "Murph" McLaurin Sr.


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven "Murph" McLaurin Sr. Obituary
Steven "Murph" McLaurin, Sr.

Zanesville - Steven F. "Murph" McLaurin, Sr., 61, of Zanesville, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Murph was born April 24, 1957 to the late Frances William and Juanita McLaurin.

You may call on the family Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 12 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Reverend Madeline Hunter officiating. Per Steven's wishes, cremation will follow. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 1, 2019
