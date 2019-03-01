|
|
Steven "Murph" McLaurin, Sr.
Zanesville - Steven F. "Murph" McLaurin, Sr., 61, of Zanesville, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Murph was born April 24, 1957 to the late Frances William and Juanita McLaurin.
You may call on the family Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 12 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Reverend Madeline Hunter officiating. Per Steven's wishes, cremation will follow. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 1, 2019