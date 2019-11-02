|
|
Steven Roberts
Frazeysburg - Steven G. Roberts, 70, of Zanesville, Ohio died Wednesday afternoon, October 30, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. His loving family was at his side.
Born March 4, 1949 in Marion, Ohio he was a son of the late Marion M. and Myrtle I. (Brewer) Roberts and was a 1967 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. He proudly served our county in the United States Army. Following his service to our country he graduated from Ohio Dominican College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Steven retired in 2001 as a Captain with the Licking County Sheriff's office. He had previously worked with the Muskingum County Sheriff's office. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed golfing and fishing.
Surviving is his wife, Kathryn A. (Lamp) Roberts whom he married April 16, 2002; two daughters, Amy (Joey) Kennedy of Zanesville and Joelle (Michael) Bice of Nashport; one son, Erik Steven Roberts of South Charleston, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Gage, Garrett, Dylon, Samuel, Zayia, Liam and Zayden; two step-daughters, Stephanie (Jason) Dodrill of Utica, Ohio and Amanda Shively of Newark, Ohio and one step-son, Joshua Shively of Baltimore, Ohio. Also surviving are two brothers, Jon (Vicki) Roberts of Zanesville and Rick (Adina) Roberts of Yuba City, California and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Withers.
Calling hours will be 4pm to 6pm Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
A celebration of Steve's life will be at 6:00pm Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 2215 City Gate Dr.; Suite A, Columbus, Ohio 43219.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019