DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Zanesville - Steven Ray Romine, 50, of Zanesville, OH died unexpectedly Saturday May 25, 2019.

He was born October 5th 1968 in Zanesville, OH, the son of Glenn and Marilyn Romine. He was a 1987 graduate of Zanesville High School and Veteran of the United States Navy. Steve loved life and was passionate about family. He enjoyed attending concerts and watching football. His favorite team was the Chicago Bears.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Shayden Romine, who was the most important person in his life, fur baby Chewy, grandmother Jean Irvin, sister Lisa (Andy) Bennett; brother Jason Romine; special nephew Cody (Taylor Gaitors) Brown, niece Ali (Justin) Shaw, nephew and niece, Tavin and Jules Bennett; great-niece Oliva Shaw; uncles Rick and Bitty Irvin, Jerry Romine, aunt Karen Burkhart; good friend Doug Yinger.

He was preceded in death by his sister Julie Ann Romine; maternal grandfather William Irvin; paternal grandparents, Charles and Oleta Romine; aunt Sharon Collins; uncle Daniel Irvin.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 12:00 PM with Pastor Steve Harrop officiating. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park with full Military honors conducted by the United States Navy in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 30, 2019
