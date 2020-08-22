1/1
Sue Ann Smith
Sue Ann Smith

THORNVILLE - Sue Ann Smith, 78, of Thornville, passed away on August 21, 2020 at Chapel Grove Inn in Heath. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on December 21, 1941 to the late Russell and Violet (Matthews) Hissam.

Prior to retirement in 1998, she was a banker with PNC for many years. She was a former member of the Thornville Lions Club. Sue enjoyed traveling with her husband, Thomas, especially going to Florida and Myrtle Beach. Most important was the time she spent with her loving family.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Thomas G. Smith, whom she married February 9, 1962; sons, Jeff Smith and Chris (Tabby) Smith, both of Newark; sister, Kay Church of Charlotte, NC; brothers, Don Hissam of Ft. Myers, FL and Bob Hissam of Zanesville; grandchildren, Teija Marie Smith, Dana Lynn Smith and Christian Scott Smith, Jr. great grandchildren, Myles Wilson, Aubrey Martin, Gracie Mae Smith and Bailey Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sue to the Alzheimer's Association of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.

As requested by family, no services will be held.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory of Sue or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Sue and her family.






Published in Times Recorder & Advocate from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
(740) 246-6334
