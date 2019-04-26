Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Nashport - Susan Ann Kennedy, 66 of Nashport, passed away on April 25, 2019 while under the care of Genesis Hospice at the Morrison House.

Susan was born in Zanesville on December 26, 1951. She is the daughter of Betty (Allison) Murphy and the late Jerold Mitchell.

Susan retired in 2008 where she worked as an equipment operator for the City of Zanesville.

She is survived by her mother; by her lifelong companion, Lonnie Kennedy; her daughter, Dianna Corder of Philo; her two grandchildren, Austin Kennedy and Alexis Jenkins; her two sisters, Sally (Chuck) Hammer of Zanesville and Sherry (Bill) Rogers of Zanesville; her sister-in-law Jean Mitchell of Philo; her brother-in-law, Roger Johnson of Blue Rock, a special uncle and aunt, John and Nancy Allison, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Susan is preceded in death by her brother, Steve Mitchell and her two sisters, Sandra Johnson and infant sister, Sheila Mitchell.

Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours for Susan from 11 to 1 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Followed by a service at 1 pm with William Rogers officiating. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 26, 2019
