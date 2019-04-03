Services
Susan Emch Obituary
Susan Emch

Falling Waters - Susan Emch, 65, of Falling Waters passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Susan was born on June 12, 1953 and was the daughter of the late Robert Householder and Vivian Covert Householder of Zanesville, OH.

She retired as Music Director from St. Luke's United Methodist Church of Martinsburg; was a founding member of the National Christian Choir; and had sung all over the world. She was involved in many church activities. Susan loved to travel and really loved being a Grandma.

She is survived by her husband, George Emch; one son, Michael Emch and wife, Samantha; one daughter, Jennifer Albin and husband, Michael; eleven grandchildren, Joshua, Andrew, Ian, Holly, Spencer, Avery, Robert, Tyler, Collin, Aubree and Neil; one brother, Tom Householder; two dear friends, Pat and Sharon who were like sisters and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Harmony United Methodist Church.

Services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Harmony United Methodist Church. Interment will be private.

Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 3, 2019
