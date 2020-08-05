Susan Griffith
New Lexington - Susan C. Griffith, 68 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 10:48 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. Born September 8, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Walter and Mary Savini Boden. She was a member of the On Fire for God's Crusade Church, New Lexington; loved her family, traveling and casinos. Survived by her son and daughters, Robert Hartman, Betty Blankenship and Angela Mercer; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Cody, Ashley, Victoria, Allyson and Dominic; great-grandchildren, Riley and Cohen and sister, Rosemary Vonboden. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Griffith, Jr. and sister, Carol Smith. Calling hours will be held from 11 am-1 pm with funeral service following at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Pastor Harry Fannin officiating. Burial will be in New Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com