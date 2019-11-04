Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
New Lexington, Ohio - Susan L. Patton passed away at the Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio on October 30, 2019.

She was born to the late Lester and Beulah Hoy Patton in Zanesville, Ohio on January 12, 1950.

Susan grew up in Bristol, Ohio and graduated from New Lexington High School in 1968. She attended Capital University. After college, Susan worked at Ralston and Higbie.

Susan was the co-owner of the Junction City Hardware, where she worked and ran the hardware for 31 years. Susan was a member of the New Lexington Eagles #2070 and a member of the Junction City American Legion, Post #376.

Susan is survived by her brother, Bill (Marsha) Patton.

No calling hours will be observed, but a Celebration of Life for Susan will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1:00pm-4:00pm at the American Legion in Junction City, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to FairHoPe Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com

Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 4 to Nov. 13, 2019
