|
|
Susan L. Pfeffer
Quaker City - Susan L. Pfeffer, 64, of Quaker City, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Genesis Hospice - Morrison House in Zanesville. She was born on April 4, 1956, in Barnesville, Ohio to Virginia (Bunting) Waggle of Barnesville and the late John R. Waggle.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Waggle.
Susan is survived by her husband of 43 years, Harry Pfeffer whom she married on September 17, 1976; her mother, Virginia; children, Tim Pfeffer and Matt Pfeffer both of Columbus; and granddaughters, Leah and Emily Pfeffer both of Mt. Vernon.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020, 1pm with Ev. Kim McFarland officiating at Crestview Cemetery in Barnesville. Susan's care is entrusted to Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 North Chestnut Street, Barnesville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Susan's memory to your local animal shelter to help with adoptions.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020