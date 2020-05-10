Services
Susan Rae Alfman


1976 - 2020
Oakfield - Susan Rae Alfman, 44, of Oakfield, Ohio died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home. Born February 12, 1976 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Edward Lee and Evelyn Lighthizer Ross. Susan was a member of Pleasant Grove-Tatmans United Methodist Church; she liked to camp and loved her kids. Survived by her husband, Don Alfman; 2 sons, Duke and Drake Alfman; brother, Jerry (Amy) Ross; 2 sisters, Judy Kuhn and Sally Ross; several nieces and nephews. Given current public health concerns, private calling hours and services will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 with Reverend Mary Perani officiating at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Burial will follow in Oakfield Cemetery. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 10 to May 11, 2020
