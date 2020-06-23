Susan Sumner
Susan Sumner

Zanesville - Susan J. "Nanny" Sumner, born March 15, 1953 in Marietta, Ohio, passed away June 19, 2020 at Genesis Hospital of Zanesville, Ohio at the age of 67. She was a 1971 graduate of Shenandoah High School.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents George Lee and Bertha Novella Ball- Clark; and her husband Joe "Pappy" Sumner, whom she married June 10th, 1994. I'm sure they're dancing in heaven.

Susan was a loving, caring, and dedicated mother of Debra S. Poulton and Kristina D. Poulton; Grandmother of Heaven (Dallas) Steele, Hailey A. Poulton, and Kierra S. Poulton; and Great Grandmother of two with one more great on the way.

Sue loved to spend time with her family, plant flowers, shop, and play dice with her good friends. She was a charter member of the Caldwell Women of the Moose chapter #536, a member of the Dexter City American Auxiliary #418, and retired as a Janitorial Supervisor of Rural King. She is survived by her Siblings Wayne (Sharon) Clark, Linda (O'Neal) Lochridge, Russell (Shelia) Clark, Barbara (Steve) Grywalski, and James (Lisa) Clark; Her precious fur baby Sophie, several nieces, and nephews; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10 a.m., in Ogles Ridge Cemetery. the family invites all friends to join. McVay-Perkins Funeral Home of Caldwell, Ohio is handling the arrangements.






Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McVay-Perkins Funeral Home
416 East St.
Caldwell, OH 43724
(740) 732-4223
