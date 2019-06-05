Services
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hemlock Community Church
8860 Main Street SE
Hemlock, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hemlock Community Church
8860 Main Street SE
Hemlock, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Hemlock Community Church
8860 Main Street SE
Hemlock, OH
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Barker Cemetery
Cemetery Lane
Newport, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan V. Hawkins


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan V. Hawkins Obituary
Susan V. Hawkins

Drakes - Age 83, passed away Monday June 3, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster.

She was born April 4, 1936 in Caldwell Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Minnie Alice (Hughes)DeCoursey.

She was a member of the Hemlock Community Church, a former dispatcher for the Perry County Sherriff's Office and was Grandma to the Southern Ridge Rider and More 4-H Club.

She is survived by her daughters Debra Hawkins, Dorothea (Tony) Forgrave, Bonnie (Douglas) Skillman Carolyn (Daniel Webb) Finn and Leatha (Malcolm) Ross; her sons George (Lori) Hawkins Jr. and William K. (Julie) Hawkins; her brother Charles DeCoursey; 13 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband George Hawkins Sr.; her infant daughter Diana Lynn Hawkins; her sisters Alice Doyle, Betty Norris and Gusie Pauline Decoursey.

Friends may call on Thursday from 4-8 pm and Friday from 5-7 pm at the Hemlock Community Church, 8860 Main Street SE Hemlock.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 pm on Friday at the Church with Pastor Michael Stover officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday at the Barker Cemetery, Cemetery Lane Newport, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hemlock Community Church 8860 Main Street SE Hemlock, Oh 43730.

Arrangements are in charge of the J.E. HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME, SHAWNEE.

To sign the on line guess book please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now