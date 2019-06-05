|
|
Susan V. Hawkins
Drakes - Age 83, passed away Monday June 3, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster.
She was born April 4, 1936 in Caldwell Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Minnie Alice (Hughes)DeCoursey.
She was a member of the Hemlock Community Church, a former dispatcher for the Perry County Sherriff's Office and was Grandma to the Southern Ridge Rider and More 4-H Club.
She is survived by her daughters Debra Hawkins, Dorothea (Tony) Forgrave, Bonnie (Douglas) Skillman Carolyn (Daniel Webb) Finn and Leatha (Malcolm) Ross; her sons George (Lori) Hawkins Jr. and William K. (Julie) Hawkins; her brother Charles DeCoursey; 13 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband George Hawkins Sr.; her infant daughter Diana Lynn Hawkins; her sisters Alice Doyle, Betty Norris and Gusie Pauline Decoursey.
Friends may call on Thursday from 4-8 pm and Friday from 5-7 pm at the Hemlock Community Church, 8860 Main Street SE Hemlock.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 pm on Friday at the Church with Pastor Michael Stover officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday at the Barker Cemetery, Cemetery Lane Newport, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hemlock Community Church 8860 Main Street SE Hemlock, Oh 43730.
Arrangements are in charge of the J.E. HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME, SHAWNEE.
To sign the on line guess book please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 5, 2019